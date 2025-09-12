Godrej Enterprises to manufacture LEAP engine components in India

Mumbai, Sep 12 (PTI) Godrej Enterprises Group's aerospace business on Friday said it has secured a mandate to manufacture critical LEAP engine components for Safran Aircraft Engines as part of a five-year contract.

LEAP engines are manufactured by CFM International, a joint venture between GE Aerospace and Safran Aircraft Engines. These engines largely power next-generation narrow-body aircraft.

Under the contract, GEG will develop titanium material-based complex ventilation assemblies for LEAP engines, it said, adding the production will involve complex machining, precision welding, and advanced non-destructive testing to meet the stringent standards of civil aviation.

"This contract is a strong endorsement of India's growing role in the global aerospace ecosystem. By producing such highly complex components right here in India, we are advancing the vision of Make-in-India for the world," said Maneck Behramkamdin, Executive Vice President and Business Head for aerospace business at Godrej Enterprises Group.

With this order, Godrej Enterprises Group (GEG) strengthens its longstanding partnership with Safran and expands its role in supporting global aero-engine programmes, the company said.

"By expanding this long-standing partnership with Godrej Enterprises Group, we are supporting the LEAP programme and advancing Safran's vision of fostering long-term industrial ties with India as a strategic hub in the global aerospace ecosystem," said Dominique Dupuy, Senior Vice President for Purchasing, Safran Aircraft Engines.

The contract reflects Godrej's commitment to advancing India's aerospace manufacturing capabilities and aligns with its vision to become a key supplier to global aircraft engine OEMs.

With this new mandate, the company further consolidates its position as a major global supplier for high-precision aerospace components, Godrej Enterprises Group said. PTI IAS HVA