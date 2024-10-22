Godrej Enterprises unveils high-security safe targeting jewellers

Chennai, Oct 22 (PTI) The security solutions business of the Godrej and Boyce, part of the Godrej Enterprises Group, has launched Defender Aurum Pro Safe, under the high-security product line tailored for the jewellery sector, a company official said.

Built with advanced barrier materials developed by Godrej through extensive research and development, the Defender Aurum Pro Safe promises to protect jewellers against all potential burglary attacks.

The Defender Aurum Pro Safe ensures compliance to the latest Quality Control Order (QCO) issued by the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade, Ministry of Commerce and Industry. It adheres to the recently created Class E standards set by the Bureau of Indian Standards.

"We have worked closely with regulators to understand and grasp industry requirements and ensure that this new safe complies with all necessary standards. The launch of the Defender Aurum Pro Class E Safe reflects our commitment to meeting the evolving security needs of jewellers in India," Godrej and Boyce, Executive Vice President and Business Head of the Security Solutions business, Pushkar Gokhale said.

Godrej and Boyce's Security Solutions is presently a leading exporter of Safes and Vaults internationally. With exports to over 50 countries, the company is eyeing for a strong growth in the International business, he added. PTI VIJ ROH