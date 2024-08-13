Godrej Industries Q1 profit up 81% to Rs 322.49 cr on higher income

New Delhi: Business conglomerate Godrej Industries Ltd on Tuesday reported an 81 per cent increase in consolidated net profit at Rs 322.49 crore for the April-June quarter of 2024, on higher income.

Its net profit stood at Rs 178.06 crore in the year-ago period.

Total income increased to Rs 5,259.41 crore in the April-June period of 2024-25 fiscal, from Rs 4,893.40 crore in the corresponding period of the previous year, according to a regulatory filing.

Godrej Industries has presence in chemicals, estate management (real estate), finance & investments.

On business performance of its subsidiaries, joint ventures and associate companies, Godrej Industries said the consolidated sales of Godrej Consumer Products Ltd (GCPL) stood at Rs 3,311 crore in the first quarter of this fiscal.

Godrej Properties' total Income grew to Rs 1,638 crore in April-June period of this fiscal, from Rs 1,315 crore in the year-ago period.

Godrej Agrovet's total income declined to Rs 2,360 crore in the period under review, from Rs 2,522 crore a year ago.

The revenue of the chemicals business rose to Rs 732 crore from Rs 726 crore.

According to the investor presentation, Godrej Industries has 23.7 per cent stake in Godrej Consumer Products Ltd (GCPL), 47.3 per cent stake in Godrej Properties, 64.9 per cent stake in Godrej Agrovet and 89.8 per cent stake in Godrej Capital.