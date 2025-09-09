Godrej preparing masterplan to develop 1,000 acres of Vikhroli land

Mumbai, Sep 9 (PTI) The Godrej Enterprise Group, one of Mumbai's biggest land holders, is drawing up a masterplan for a systematic development of its 1,000 acre land parcel in suburban Vikhroli, a top official said on Tuesday.

The group run by Jamshyd Godrej and his sister Smita Crishna, may have moved out some of the manufacturing activity from the site, but will continue to also manufacture at Vikhroli, GEG's executive director Nyrika Holkar told reporters here.

"We will continue to have manufacturing in Vikhroli. And we are also undertaking a master planning exercise now to look over time how it will be developed in a systematic manner," she said.

Holkar, the daughter of Krishna, said the land is owned by GEG, and only 34 acres is with the other branch of the family, with which Jamshyd Godrej and his sister Smita Crishna had an amicable settlement of the family assets recently.

It can be noted that the land houses a number of businesses of Godrej & Boyce, and part of it has also been leased out to IT companies. On the eastern front, a part of the land is also occupied by mangroves which are crucial from an ecological and flood-prevention perspective.

To a question on whether it has considered getting into the data centers business, given that the land is right in the midst of several such facilities, Holkar said it does not have spare land.