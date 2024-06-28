Godrej Properties acquires rights on 11-acre land in Pune; to develop project worth Rs 1,800 cr

New Delhi, Jun 28 (PTI) Realty firm Godrej Properties on Friday said it has got leasehold right on an 11-acre land in Pune to develop a housing and high-street retail project with an estimated revenue of around Rs 1,800 crore.

In a regulatory filing, Godrej Properties said the company has "acquired leasehold rights for around 11 acre land parcel in Hinjewadi, Pune, offering developable potential of about 2.2 million square feet with an estimated revenue potential of around Rs 1,800 crore".

The development on this land will comprise primarily group housing and high-street retail, it added.

Godrej Properties is one of the leading real estate developers in the country. PTI MJH HVA