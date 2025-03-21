Business

Godrej Properties buys 10-acre land parcel in Bengaluru to build Rs 2,500 cr worth housing project

NewsDrum Desk
New Delhi: Real estate company Godrej Properties has acquired a 10-acre land parcel in Bengaluru to develop a housing project with an estimated revenue potential of about Rs 2,500 crore.

In a regulatory filing on Friday, Godrej Properties informed that it has acquired around 10 acres of land in Yelahanka, Bengaluru.

"This project is estimated to have a developable potential of around 1.5 million (15 lakh) square feet of saleable area, comprising primarily of premium residential development of various configurations and high street retail, with an estimated revenue potential of around Rs 2,500 crore," the company said.

Godrej Properties is one of the leading real estate developers in the country.

