Godrej Properties buys 11.36-acre land in Gurugram to build homes worth Rs 4500 cr

New Delhi, Mar 4 (PTI) Realty firm Godrej Properties Ltd has bought an 11.36-acre land parcel in Gurugram to develop a housing project with an expected total revenue of more than Rs 4,500 crore, as part of its expansion plan.

In a regulatory filing on Wednesday, the company informed that it has acquired 11.36 acres of land for residential development in Gurugram, Haryana, through an outright purchase.

"This project will offer residential development with an estimated revenue potential of over Rs 4,500 crore," it added.

The plot is located in Sector 63A. It forms part of the Golf Course Extension Road micro-market.

"With this new project, we have now added over Rs 40,000 crore of future sales potential through portfolio additions in FY 26. This represents delivery of 2X our business development guidance for the full financial year and makes it our best-ever year for business development in terms of future booking value locked in," said Gaurav Pandey, MD & CEO of Godrej Properties.

Godrej Properties is positioned well to deliver sustained strong growth in the years ahead, he added.

"This new acquisition will further enhance our development portfolio in NCR, with good diversification across micro-markets, enabling us to cater to the region's robust demand. Our focus remains on building exceptional residential communities that generate lasting value for residents," Pandey said.

Godrej Properties is one of the leading real estate developers in the country.

To expand its business, the company buys land outright and also enters into joint development arrangements with landowners to develop housing projects.

Godrej Properties' sales bookings rose 25 per cent to Rs 24,008 crore in the first nine months of this fiscal, and it is confident of meeting the target of Rs 32,500 crore for the full 2025-26 fiscal. PTI MJH DRR