Godrej Properties buys 7.82-acre land in Hyderabad for Rs 548 cr

New Delhi: Godrej Properties Ltd has won a bid to acquire 7.82-acre land in Hyderabad for nearly Rs 550 crore and will develop a housing project with revenue potential of Rs 3,800 crore.

In a regulatory filing on Thursday, the company said it has participated in an e-auction conducted by the Telangana Housing Board (TGHB).

Godrej Properties has "emerged as the highest bidder for 7.825 acre land parcel in Kukatpally (KPHB), Hyderabad, with a total combined bid value of Rs 547.75 crore".

The housing board would issue the allotment letter after following the due process.

Godrej Properties will develop a housing project on this land parcel.

The estimated revenue potential of this project would be Rs 3,800 crore.

Gaurav Pandey, MD & CEO of Godrej Properties, said, "As Hyderabad continues to strengthen its position as a dynamic real estate market, Kukatpally represents a strategic location that aligns with the city's growth trajectory." Godrej Properties, one of the leading real estate developers in the country, acquired five land parcels during the April-June quarter in Mumbai, Pune, Bengaluru, and Panipat. On these land parcels, the company will build housing projects with a revenue potential of Rs 11,400 crore.

To develop group housing projects, Godrej Properties is buying land primarily in Delhi-NCR, Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR), Pune, Bengaluru, and Hyderabad.

However, the company is acquiring land in tier II cities for the development of residential plots.

During the last two financial years, Godrej Properties was the country's largest real estate firm in terms of sales bookings. The company is likely to retain its top rank for the third consecutive fiscal year if it achieves the sales bookings target of Rs 32,500 crore.

Recently, Godrej Properties reported a 15 per cent increase in its consolidated net profit to Rs 598.40 crore for the first quarter of this fiscal against Rs 518.8 crore in the year-ago period.

Total income, however, fell to Rs 1,620.34 crore in the April-June period of 2025-26 fiscal against Rs 1,699.48 crore in the corresponding period of the preceding year.

The Mumbai-based firm posted a net profit of Rs 1,389.23 crore on a total income of Rs 6,967.05 crore during the last financial year.