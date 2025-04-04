Godrej Properties eyes Rs 1,350 cr revenue from Mumbai housing project

New Delhi, Apr 4 (PTI) Godrej Properties Ltd on Friday said the company expects revenue of Rs 1,350 crore from a new housing project in Mumbai.

In a regulatory filing, Godrej Properties said it has "entered into an agreement for development of a prime land parcel in Versova, Mumbai".

This project is estimated to have a developable potential of 4.4 lakh square feet of saleable area, comprising primarily of premium residential development, with an estimated revenue potential of Rs 1,350 crore.

"This is our first land acquisition in Versova and reflects our confidence in the area's potential. It further strengthens our presence in Mumbai and aligns with our growth strategy, which focuses on delivering high-quality developments in high-demand micro-markets," Gaurav Pandey, MD & CEO of Godrej Properties, said.

Godrej Properties is one of the leading real estate developers in the country.