Godrej Properties Q1 profit rises 15% to Rs 598 cr

New Delhi: Godrej Properties Ltd has reported a 15 per cent increase in its consolidated net profit to Rs 598.40 crore for the first quarter of this fiscal.

Its net profit stood at Rs 518.8 crore in the year-ago period.

Total income, however, fell to Rs 1,620.34 crore in the April-June period of 2025-26 fiscal against Rs 1,699.48 crore in the corresponding period of the preceding year, according to a regulatory filing on Friday.

During the 2025-26 fiscal, Mumbai-based Godrej Properties posted a net profit of Rs 1,389.23 crore on a total income of Rs 6,967.05 crore.

The company is one of the leading real estate developers in the country.