Godrej Properties Q1 profit up 15 pc to Rs 598 cr, sales booking down to Rs 7,082 cr

New Delhi, Aug 1 (PTI) Godrej Properties Ltd has reported a 15 per cent increase in its consolidated net profit to Rs 598.40 crore for the first quarter of this fiscal, while sales booking fell 18 per cent to Rs 7,082 crore during April-June on a high base effect.

Its net profit stood at Rs 518.8 crore in the year-ago period.

Total income, however, fell to Rs 1,620.34 crore in the April-June period of 2025-26 fiscal against Rs 1,699.48 crore in the corresponding period of the preceding year, according to a regulatory filing on Friday.

On the operational front, Godrej Properties’ sales booking or pre-sales declined 18 per cent to Rs 7,082 crores during the quarter under review on a higher-base effect. The company had sold properties worth Rs 8,637 crore in the year-ago period.

The collection of funds from customers against bookings rose 22 per cent to Rs 3,670 crore during the April-June quarter.

Pirojsha Godrej, Executive Chairperson of Godrej Properties, said the company delivered another solid quarter for sales booking, cash flows, and earnings.

Stating that the residential real estate in India has been strong over the past four years, he exuded confidence that the sector would continue to provide opportunities over the next few years.

"Our business development additions since FY23, with a future booking value of over Rs 90,000 crore, provide us a significant opportunity to scale our bookings and, in turn, our earnings. With a robust launch pipeline, strong balance sheet, and resilient demand, we are on track to achieve our guidance across all operating parameters," Pirojsha said.

Godrej Properties has set a target to increase its pre-sales by 10 per cent in 2025-26 to Rs 32,500 crore.

Its sales booking rose 31 per cent to a record Rs 29,444 crore during 2024-25 from Rs 22,527 crore in the preceding year.

The Mumbai-based firm posted a net profit of Rs 1,389.23 crore on a total income of Rs 6,967.05 crore during the last financial year.

Godrej Properties has been the country's largest real estate firm in terms of sales bookings for the last two financial years. PTI MJH MJH SHW