Godrej Properties Q2 profit jumps 21 pc to Rs 403 cr, pre-sales rise 64 pc to Rs 8,505 cr

New Delhi, Nov 6 (PTI) Realty firm Godrej Properties on Thursday reported a 21 per cent increase in its consolidated net profit to Rs 402.99 crore in the second quarter of this fiscal year, while sales bookings grew 64 per cent to hit a record of Rs 8,505 crore.

Its net profit stood at Rs 333.79 crore in the year-ago period.

Total income rose to Rs 1,950.05 crore during July-September period of this fiscal from Rs 1,346.54 crore in the corresponding period of the preceding year, according to a regulatory filing.

On operational front, Godrej Properties' sales bookings grew 64 per cent year-on-year to Rs 8,505 crore.

This was achieved through the sale of 4,522 homes with a total area of 7.14 million sq. ft.

This is the highest ever Q2 booking value achieved by Godrej Properties.

Pirojsha Godrej, Executive Chairperson, Godrej Properties, said the company delivered another solid quarter for bookings and earnings.

"We have achieved a remarkable increase in scale in the past three and a half years. Our quarterly bookings in Q2 is higher than our annual bookings of FY22. We are pleased that this sales growth is spread across the markets we are operating in and was on the back of strong volumes and pricing," he said.

The equity capital of Rs 6,000 crore raised through a QIP last year combined with the operating cash flow would help the company continue to invest for growth, said Pirojsha.

"With a robust launch pipeline, strong balance sheet, and resilient demand, we are on-track to surpass our booking value guidance for FY26 and deliver sustained high-quality performance across all key operating metrics," he said.

Godrej Properties is one of the leading real estate developers in the country. It has a strong presence in Delhi-NCR, Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR), Pune, Bengaluru and Hyderabad housing markets. PTI MJH HVA