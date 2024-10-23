Godrej Properties Q2 profit jumps 5-fold to Rs 335.21 crore

New Delhi: Realty firm Godrej Properties on Wednesday reported a five-fold jump in its consolidated net profit to Rs 335.21 crore for the quarter ended September on higher income.

Its net profit stood at Rs 66.80 crore in the year-ago period.

Total income more than doubled to Rs 1,346.54 crore in the second quarter of this fiscal from Rs 605.11 crore in the corresponding period of the previous year, according to a regulatory filing.

Godrej Properties is one of the leading real estate developers in the country.