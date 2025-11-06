New Delhi: Realty firm Godrej Properties on Thursday reported a 21 per cent increase in its consolidated net profit to Rs 402.99 crore in the second quarter of this fiscal year.

Its net profit stood at Rs 333.79 crore in the year-ago period.

Total income rose to Rs 1,950.05 crore during July-September period of this fiscal from Rs 1,346.54 crore in the corresponding period of the preceding year, according to a regulatory filing.

Godrej Properties is one of the leading real estate developers in the country.