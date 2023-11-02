Godrej Properties Q2 profit rises 22% to Rs 66.80 cr

New Delhi: Realty firm Godrej Properties on Thursday reported a 22 per cent increase in its consolidated profit to Rs 66.80 crore in the second quarter of this fiscal year on higher revenue.

Its net profit stood at Rs 54.96 crore in the year-ago period.

Total income rose to Rs 605.11 crore during the July-September period of 2023-24 financial year from Rs 369.20 crore in the corresponding period of the previous year, according to a regulatory filing.

Godrej Properties, which is a real estate arm of business conglomerate Godrej Group, is one of the leading real estate developers in the country.

It has projects across various cities but focuses mainly on Mumbai Metropolitan Region, Delhi-NCR, Pune and Bengaluru.