New Delhi: Godrej Properties Ltd on Thursday reported a 55 per cent increase in sales bookings to Rs 8,421 crore on better demand for its residential projects across major cities.

In a regulatory filing, Mumbai-based Godrej Properties said it "recorded booking value of Rs 8,421 crore in the third quarter of this fiscal, reflecting a year-on-year growth of 55 per cent".

During the first nine months of this fiscal year, the company has recorded a booking value of Rs 24,008 crore, representing a year-on-year growth of 25 per cent.

In the 2025 calendar year, Godrej Properties sold Rs 34,171 crore worth real estate to become the largest listed developer in the country in terms of sales bookings.

The company said it sold 16,428 homes with a total saleable area of 27.26 million sq ft. Booking value grew 19 per cent year-on-year to Rs 34,171 crore in 2025.

Godrej Properties said it has "emerged as the largest listed residential real estate developer in India in 2025 for the second consecutive year, based on key operating metrics of booking value and cash collections".

The company said it clocked booking value of over Rs 7,000 crore in each of the four quarters of the 2025 calendar year.

Of he total sales in 2025, the company said Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR) contributed Rs 9,677 crore, Delhi-NCR Rs 9,348 crore, Bengaluru Rs 6,566 crore, Pune Rs 4,083 crore, and Hyderabad Rs 3,052 crore.

Godrej Properties MD & CEO Gaurav Pandey said, "Delivering this level of growth in 2025, despite 2024 being a high base year, underscores the strength of demand for well-designed, high-quality homes in India's major metropolitan markets. We remain focused on building on this momentum in 2026 through excellence in design, construction quality, timely delivery, sustainability, and innovation." Godrej is one of the leading real estate developers in the country.