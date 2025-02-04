Godrej Properties Q3 profit jumps over 2.5 times to Rs 163 crore

New Delhi: Realty firm Godrej Properties on Tuesday reported a more than 2.5-fold jump in its consolidated net profit to Rs 162.64 crore in the December quarter on higher income amid strong housing demand.

Its net profit stood at Rs 62.27 crore in the year-ago period.

Total income also more than doubled to Rs 1,239.97 crore from Rs 548.31 crore in the corresponding period of the preceding year, according to a regulatory filing.

Godrej Properties is one of the leading real estate developers in the country. It has a significant presence in Delhi-NCR, Mumbai Metropolitan Region, Pune and Bengaluru.