Godrej Properties Q3 profit rises 23pc to Rs 194cr

New Delhi, Feb 5 (PTI) Realty firm Godrej Properties Ltd on Thursday reported a 23 per cent increase in its consolidated net profit to Rs 193.87 crore for the quarter ended December despite lower income.

Its net profit stood at Rs 158.20 crore in the year-ago period.

Total income declined to Rs 1,033.84 crore during the third quarter of this fiscal from Rs 1,239.97 crore in the corresponding period of the preceding year, according to a regulatory filing.

Godrej Properties, one of the leading real estate developers in the country, has a strong presence in Mumbai Metropolitan Region, Pune, Bengaluru and Delhi-NCR. It has also entered the Hyderabad market recently.