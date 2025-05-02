Godrej Properties Q4 profit dips 19pc to Rs 382cr, revenue rises to Rs 2,681cr

New Delhi, May 2 (PTI) Realty firm Godrej Properties on Friday reported a 19 per cent decline in its consolidated net profit to Rs 381.99 crore for the latest March quarter despite higher income.

Its net profit stood at Rs 471.26 crore in the year-ago period.

Total income increased to Rs 2,681.06 crore in the fourth quarter of the last fiscal year from Rs 1,914.82 crore in the corresponding period of the preceding year, according to a regulatory filing.

During the full 2024-25 fiscal, the company's net profit rose to Rs 1,399.89 crore from Rs 725.27 crore in the preceding fiscal.

Total income grew to Rs 6,967.05 crore last fiscal from Rs 4,334.22 crore in the 2023-24 fiscal.

Godrej Properties is one of the leading real estate companies in the country. PTI MJH DR