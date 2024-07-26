Godrej Properties says UT Chandigarh govt revokes bldg plans, OC of commercial project

New Delhi, Jul 26 (PTI) The government of Union Territory of Chandigarh has revoked building plans and occupation certificate of a commercial project of Godrej Properties in the city.

In a regulatory filing, Godrej Properties informed that the "Office of the Estate Officer, UT, Chandigarh vide its order dated July 24, 2024, received by the company on July 25, has revoked the approved building plans and the occupancy certificate (OC) dated June 09, 2015, of our commercial building Godrej Eternia at Chandigarh citing alleged violations of conditions of environmental clearance”.

The company said it will challenge this order.

"We strongly believe that the order was passed based on a wrong premise and a misunderstanding of the facts. We are reviewing the order's contents and will contest this decision in the appropriate forum in accordance with the law," the company said.

Godrej Properties said the revocation is on alleged violations of conditions of environmental clearance regarding obtaining permission from the Standing Committee of National Board for Wildlife.

The company, which is part of Godrej Industries Group, is one of the leading real estate developers in the country. PTI MJH MJH SHW