Godrej Properties sells about 650 flats for over Rs 2,000 cr in Noida

New Delhi: Realty firm Godrej Properties Ltd on Thursday said it has sold around 650 flats in Noida for more than Rs 2,000 crore, amid strong consumer demand for residential properties.

In a regulatory filing, Godrej Properties informed that it has "sold around 650 homes worth over Rs 2,000 crore in its project, Godrej Jardinia, located in Sector 146, Noida." The project was launched in May 2024.

"This is Godrej Properties' most successful-ever launch in Noida in terms of the value of sales achieved," the company highlighted.

Gaurav Pandey, MD & CEO, Godrej Properties, said, " Noida is an extremely important market for Godrej Properties, and we will look to further strengthen our presence in the city in the years ahead." Godrej Properties is one of the leading real estate developers in the country. It has a major presence in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR), Delhi-NCR, Pune and Bengaluru property markets.