Godrej Properties sells residential properties worth Rs 1,000 cr in new project at Pune

New Delhi, Feb 27 (PTI) Real estate developer Godrej Properties has sold residential properties worth Rs 1,000 crore in its new project in Pune amid strong demand.

In a regulatory filing, the company informed that "it has sold inventory worth over Rs 1,000 crores in its project, Godrej Evergreen Square, located in Hinjewadi, Pune." Godrej Properties has sold 1,398 residential properties with a total area of 1.23 million (12.3 lakh) square feet in the project.

Launched in November 2024, Godrej Properties said this is the company's most successful launch ever in Pune in terms of the value and volume of sales achieved.

Godrej Evergreen Square has a developable potential of 2.41 million (24.1 lakh) square feet with an estimated revenue potential of about Rs 2,045 crore.

Gaurav Pandey, MD & CEO, Godrej Properties said the company has got good response from customers.

Godrej Properties is one of the leading real estate developers in the country. It has a significant presence in Delhi-NCR, Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR), Pune and Bengaluru. PTI MJH DRR