Godrej Properties starts mental health, wellbeing programme for construction workers

New Delhi, Feb 4 (PTI) Realty firm Godrej Properties Ltd on Wednesday said it has started a mental health and wellbeing programme for construction workers across all its project sites.

In a statement, the company said it has launched a "new labour initiative 'Godrej SAHYOG', a structured mental health and well-being programme aimed at supporting construction workers across its project sites".

The company has already completed a six-month pilot across six construction sites in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region.

The initiative will now be rolled out across 79 identified construction sites, reaching about 30,000 workers in key markets, including Mumbai, Delhi-NCR, Bengaluru, Chennai, Pune, Hyderabad, Kolkata, Gujarat, and Chhattisgarh.

Pirojsha Godrej, Executive Chairperson, Godrej Properties, said, "India's growth is being shaped every day by millions who build our cities and infrastructure. Caring for the wellbeing of those who build the nation is not just a business responsibility; it is a societal imperative." The programme is being implemented in partnership with 1to1 Help, a leading provider of professional mental health services.

Interventions include monthly on-site group sessions, personalised one-on-one counselling, and a round-the-clock audio-visual helpline for counselling and crisis support.

