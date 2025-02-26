Godrej Properties 'surprised' by CBI FIR on Chandigarh project, says not violated any law

New Delhi: Godrej Properties on Wednesday said it is "surprised" over the CBI registering an FIR against the company for alleged violations of environmental rules in a completed project in Chandigarh and will take steps to protect the interest of the customers.

CBI has registered an FIR against Berkeley Realtech Ltd and Godrej Estate Developers for alleged cheating and corruption in developing their project in Chandigarh in alleged violation of wildlife laws, an official had said on Tuesday.

The CBI acted on the conclusions arrived in a preliminary enquiry registered in 2023 on a complaint from an under secretary at Punjab Raj Bhawan.

The CBI has alleged that Berkeley Square, developed by Berkeley Realtech Ltd (now known as RSA Motors Pvt Ltd), and Godrej Eternia, developed by Godrej Estate Developers in Chandigarh's Industrial Area, had allegedly violated environmental laws.

The project allegedly fall within the 10 km radius eco sensitive zones of the Sukhna Wildlife Sanctuary and the City Bird Sanctuary, the PE findings attached with the FIR said.

Reacting to the development, Godrej Properties spokesperson said, "We are surprised with this development, which was just brought to our attention. This action by the Agency appears to be in furtherance to the notices which we had received last year regarding Godrej Eternia (Project), citing lack of National Board of Wildlife (NBWL) clearance as a violation of Environmental Clearance (EC), because the project fell within 10 kms of Sukhna Wildlife Sanctuary."

These notices were immediately challenged by the company along with all consequent actions thereof before the High Court of Punjab and Haryana in Chandigarh, demonstrating that no blanket Eco-Sensitive Zone (ESZ) of 10 kms was imposed by the Supreme Court, the company said.

"The said matter is sub-judice and we have put on record all facts that clearly substantiate that there is no violation from our side in this matter," the spokesperson said.

The fundamental allegation is that clearance from NBWL was not obtained, which constitutes a violation of EC, the company said.

"However, the EC never stipulated any condition mandating clearance from NBWL. Furthermore, the Union Territory of Chandigarh vide Gazette Notification on January 18, 2017 notified the final limits of the Environmentally Sensitive Zone at a maximum of 2.75 km from the boundary of the Sukhna Wildlife Sanctuary. Our Project is 6.6 km away from the boundary of the Sukhna Wildlife Sanctuary," the spokesperson said.

"The grant of approvals by the concerned departments, in the absence of NBWL clearance, which was never explicitly required under the EC, is being treated as a criminal offence 10 years after the completion of the project with requisite approvals i.e. OC and CTO and despite us fully complying with the conditions therein," the spokesperson added.

As a responsible developer, Godrej Properties said it has always complied with the conditions and directions contained in the project approvals and have not violated any law.

"We are taking advice from our counsels and will take all necessary steps to safeguard the interest of the project and its customers," the company spokesperson said.

Godrej Properties is one of the leading real estate developers in the country. It has a significant presence in Delhi-NCR, Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR), Pune and Bengaluru.