Gogi gang member arrested from outer north Delhi

New Delhi, Jan 17 (PTI) Delhi Police has arrested a member of the Gogi gang who was known for flaunting his weapons on social media, an official said on Friday.

Ujjwal Mann alias Bholu (22), a resident of Alipur, Delhi, was under surveillance for his alleged involvement in multiple criminal cases and his association with the Gogi gang.

Previously wanted in an Arms Act case, Mann was arrested from a flat in Sector-16 in Rohini. He was held with a pistol and a bullet, the official said.

During interrogation, Ujjwal disclosed that he had been supplying weapons under directions of Monty Maan, a key Gogi gang associate. He was tasked with delivering firearms to facilitate a planned murder, police said.