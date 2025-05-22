Gokaldas Exports posts Rs 53-cr profit in Q4

Mumbai, May 22 (PTI) Gokaldas Exports on Thursday reported a 20 per cent growth in consolidated profit after tax (PAT) at Rs 53 crore in the March quarter.

The company delivered a consolidated PAT of Rs 44 crore in the year-ago period.

Total income during the quarter under review increased to Rs 1,035 crore from Rs 818 crore in the same period last year, registering a growth of 26 per cent, it said.

The consolidated PAT was seen at Rs 159 crore in FY25 as against Rs 131 crore in the previous fiscal year while the total income was Rs 3,917 crore as compared to Rs 2,409 crore, the company said.

"The year marks an important milestone for Gokaldas Exports as it was a period of consolidation of the acquisitions. We reported a healthy growth in total income and profits for the full year as well as the quarter. There is a considerable amount of effort required to improve the margins further over the next few years...," Gokaldas Exports Vice Chairman and Managing Director Sivaramakrishnan Ganapathi said.