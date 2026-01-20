Gold breaches Rs 1.5 lakh/10g-mark; silver soars to record Rs 3.23 lakh/kg on global jitters

New Delhi, Jan 20 (PTI) Gold prices on Tuesday breached the crucial Rs 1.5 lakh-per-10-gram milestone in the national capital, surging Rs 5,100 amid strong demand in both domestic and global markets, according to the All India Sarafa Association.

The yellow metal of 99.9 per cent purity traded at Rs 1,53,200 per 10 grams (inclusive of all taxes) against the previous close of Rs 1,48,100 per 10 grams.

Since the beginning of 2026, gold prices have risen by Rs 15,500, or 11.2 per cent, from Rs 1,37,700 per 10 grams recorded at the end of 2025.

"Gold crossed the historic Rs 1,50,000 per 10 grams-mark for the first time, driven by a weak rupee and rising global uncertainty," said Jateen Trivedi, VP Research Analyst - Commodity and Currency, LKP Securities.

He added that fresh tariff announcements by US President Donald Trump, including a 10 per cent levy on EU nations, have revived concerns over global trade and cast doubts on the progress of a US-India trade deal.

Extending its gaining streak for the eighth straight session, silver also rallied sharply in the local bullion market to hit a new lifetime high. The white metal zoomed by Rs 20,400, or nearly 7 per cent, to Rs 3,23,000 per kilogram (inclusive of all taxes).

On Monday, silver had crossed the Rs 3 lakh-per-kilogram mark in the national capital.

Over the past eight sessions, silver prices have surged by Rs 79,500, or 32.6 per cent, from Rs 2,43,500 per kilogram on January 8. "Silver surged to another fresh record high on Tuesday, driven by strong bullish momentum and intensified safe-haven buying," Saumil Gandhi, Senior Analyst - Commodities at HDFC Securities, said.

So far this year, silver has skyrocketed by Rs 84,000, or 35.14 per cent, from Rs 2,39,000 per kg recorded on December 31, 2025.

According to forex.com, spot gold breached the USD 4,700 per ounce level for the first time in the international market. The yellow metal increased by USD 79.47, or 1.7 per cent, to USD 4,750.49 per ounce.

"Spot gold rose to hit a fresh record of USD 4,750 per ounce in the international markets, buoyed by escalating geopolitical tensions and consequently rising risk to the global economy," Praveen Singh, Head of Commodities, Mirae Asset ShareKhan, said. Spot silver also increased to hit a fresh peak of USD 95.88 per ounce in the overseas trade. Gandhi added that US President Donald Trump, who is attending the World Economic Forum in Davos, is expected to hold discussions with various parties regarding the proposed acquisition of Greenland.

Against this backdrop, the bullion market has entered a distinctly euphoric phase, with investors increasingly seeking exposure to gold and silver as core portfolio holdings, he said. PTI HG HVA