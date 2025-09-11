Gold climbs Rs 100 to new record high of Rs 1,13,100 in Delhi markets

New Delhi: Gold prices hit a fresh lifetime high of Rs 1,13,100 per 10 grams in the national capital on Thursday, advancing by Rs 100 on sustained buying by stockists, according to the All India Sarafa Association.

Gold prices have been on a bull run this year, skyrocketing by Rs 34,150 or 43.25 per cent, from Rs 78,950 per 10 grams on December 31, 2024.

The precious metal of 99.5 per cent purity also advanced Rs 100 to touch a fresh record peak of Rs 1,12,600 per 10 grams (inclusive of all taxes).

"Gold prices have reached all-time highs as market risks have escalated, such as inflationary worries, mounting public debt, and weakening US growth. Exchange-traded fund flows, especially in Asia, have been a swing factor for gold prices," said Renisha Chainani, Head - Research at Augmont.

According to Sandip Raichura, CEO – Retail Broking & Distribution and Director at PL Capital, gold has had a blockbuster year, with domestic prices up more than 40 per cent in 2025.

"The surge has been driven by heavy central bank buying, strong inflows into exchange-traded funds, expectations of multiple rate cuts, and persistent geopolitical tensions linked to tariffs," Raichura said.

These factors have made gold the safe-haven of choice, though fresh allocations at record levels now carry the risk of volatility, he added.

In the international market, however, gold prices softened, with spot gold trading 0.52 per cent lower at USD 3,621.91 per ounce. Spot silver also slipped 0.35 per cent to USD 41.01 per ounce.

"Investors are awaiting the latest US consumer inflation report, which is scheduled to be released later in the day.

"The report is expected to provide further clarity on inflation, potentially influencing the magnitude of the Federal Reserve's anticipated interest rate cut next week," said Saumil Gandhi, Senior Analyst - Commodities at HDFC Securities.