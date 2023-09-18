Gold climbs Rs 180; silver jumps Rs 400

New Delhi, Sep 18 (PTI) Gold price climbed Rs 180 to Rs 60,200 per 10 grams in the national capital on Monday amid a jump in yellow metal prices in overseas markets, according to HDFC Securities.

In the previous trade, the precious metal had closed at Rs 60,020 per 10 grams.

Silver also jumped Rs 400 to Rs 74,400 per kilogram.

"Gold rose on Monday, with spot gold prices (24 carats) in the Delhi markets trading at Rs 60,200/10 grams, up by Rs 180 following a positive trade in the overseas markets," Saumil Gandhi, senior analyst of commodities at HDFC Securities, said.

In the global markets, gold and silver were up at USD 1,927 per ounce and USD 23.10 per ounce, respectively.

"Gold continues to trade steady after a recovery seen towards the end of the previous week, as investors continued to price in a pause in interest rate hikes by the Federal Reserve at its policy meeting this week," Navneet Damani, senior vice-president of commodity research at Motilal Oswal Financial Services, said. PTI HG SHW