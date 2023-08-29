Gold climbs Rs 250; silver jumps Rs 600

New Delhi, Aug 29 (PTI) Gold prices climbed Rs 250 to Rs 59,800 per 10 grams in the national capital on Tuesday amid a rally in precious metal prices internationally, according to HDFC Securities.

The yellow metal had closed at Rs 59,550 per 10 grams in the previous trade.

Silver also jumped Rs 600 to Rs 77,100 per kg.

Gold advanced on Tuesday, with spot gold prices in the Delhi markets trading at Rs 59,800/10 grams, up by Rs 250, following positive cues from overseas markets, Saumil Gandhi, senior analyst - commodities at HDFC Securities, said.

In the global markets, both gold and silver were quoting higher at USD 1,924 per ounce and USD 24.25 per ounce, respectively.

"Gold and silver prices continue to inch higher as the dollar and treasury yields retreated from recent highs ahead of crucial US inflation and jobs data this week that could provide clarity on further monetary policy tightening measures," Navneet Damani, senior vice-president of commodity research at Motilal Oswal Financial Services, said. PTI HG SHW