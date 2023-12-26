Gold climbs Rs 250; silver rallies Rs 350

New Delhi, Dec 26 (PTI) Gold prices climbed Rs 250 to Rs 63,750 per 10 grams in the national capital on Tuesday in line with a firm trend in global markets, according to HDFC Securities.

The precious metal had ended at Rs 63,500 per 10 grams in the previous trade.

"Gold prices advanced on Tuesday, with spot gold prices in the Delhi markets trading up by Rs 250 following a bullish trade in the overseas markets," said Saumil Gandhi, Senior Analyst - Commodities, HDFC Securities.

Silver prices also went up by Rs 350 to Rs 79,450 per kilogramme from Rs 79,100 per kg in the previous trade.

In the international markets, gold jumped to USD 2,062 per ounce from USD 2,052 per ounce in the previous trade.

Silver traded marginally higher at USD 24.34 per ounce.

In the international markets, spot gold at Comex was trading at USD 2,062 per ounce, up by USD 10 from the previous close, he added. PTI SUM HVA