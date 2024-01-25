Gold declines Rs 150; silver jumps Rs 200

New Delhi, Jan 25 (PTI) Gold prices declined Rs 150 to Rs 63,050 per 10 grams in the national capital on Thursday amid a fall in precious metal prices internationally, according to HDFC Securities.

The yellow metal had ended at Rs 63,200 per 10 grams in the previous trade.

However, silver jumped Rs 200 to Rs 76,200 per kilogram.

"Spot gold prices (24 carats) in the Delhi markets are trading at Rs 63,050 per 10 grams, down by Rs 150, taking bearish cues from the overseas market," Saumil Gandhi, senior analyst of commodities at HDFC Securities, said.

In the global markets, spot gold at Comex was trading at USD 2,016 per ounce, down by USD 10 from the previous close.

However, silver was trading marginally higher at USD 22.78 per ounce. PTI HG HG DR DR