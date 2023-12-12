Gold declines Rs 150 to Rs 61,900 per 10 grams

New Delhi, Dec 12 (PTI) Gold declined Rs 150 to Rs 61,900 per 10 grams in the national capital on Tuesday amid a fall in precious metal prices internationally, according to HDFC Securities.

The yellow metal had settled at Rs 62,050 per 10 grams in the previous trade.

Silver also slipped Rs 150 to Rs 75,750 per kilogram, while it had closed at Rs 75,900 per kg in the previous trade.

In the global markets, gold and silver were quoting lower at USD 1,989 per ounce and USD 22.90 per ounce, respectively.

Spot gold at Comex was trading at USD 1,989 per ounce, down by USD 6 from its previous close in the international markets.

Gold traded in a narrow range with a negative bias as traders are cautious to take large bets ahead of US consumer price index (CPI) data, which is going to be released later on Tuesday, and Fed's FOMC (Federal Open Market Committee) policy meeting outcome for further direction, Saumil Gandhi, senior analyst of commodities at HDFC Securities, said. PTI HG SHW