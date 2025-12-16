Gold declines Rs 1,700 to Rs 1.35 lakh/10g; snaps 4-day record rally

New Delhi, Dec 16 (PTI) Snapping the four-day record rally, gold prices declined by Rs 1,700 to Rs 1,35,900 per 10 grams in the national capital on Tuesday as investors booked profits amid weak global cues, according to the All India Sarafa Association.

The precious metal of 99.9 per cent purity had surged by Rs 4,000 to touch an all-time high of Rs 1,37,600 per 10 grams on Monday. The metal rose by Rs 6,000 over the previous four days, trading at record highs.

"Gold prices witnessed profit booking and remained volatile, with the yellow metal slipping towards the USD 4,275 level in global markets and staying under pressure," Jateen Trivedi, VP Research Analyst - Commodity and Currency, LKP Securities, said.

Echoing sentiments, Dilip Parmar, Research Analyst, HDFC Securities, said, "Domestic gold prices also softened, curtailing a four-day advance. These losses were, however, notably mitigated by the persistent weakness in the Indian Rupee which quoted at a record low level".

In the local bullion markets, silver prices also depreciated by Rs 1,000 to Rs 1,98,500 per kilogram (inclusive of all taxes). The white metal had ended flat at Rs 1,99,500 per kg, also its all-time high level, as per the association.

Parmar added that physical jewellery demand is expected to be subdued commensurate with the onset of the inauspicious period, investment demand is forecast to remain robust, a tendency driven by prevailing risk-averse market sentiments.

In the international markets, spot gold snapped a five-day winning streak, declining by USD 27.80, or 0.65 per cent, to USD 4,277.42 per ounce.

"Gold prices experienced a modest decline, easing following five consecutive sessions of appreciation, as market participants strategically positioned themselves ahead of a critical suite of US economic data releases this week," Dilip Parmar said.

These incoming reports are poised to offer significant clarity regarding the Federal Reserve's predilection for implementing further interest-rate cuts, a key macroeconomic catalyst for the non-yielding asset, he added.

Spot silver also dropped by USD 1.07, or 1.67 per cent, to USD 63.02 per ounce in the overseas markets.

Bullion prices are trading lower as caution prevails ahead of US nonfarm payroll (NFP) data to be released later in the day, which will show NFP figures of both October and November, Praveen Singh, Research Analyst, Mirae Asset ShareKhan, said.