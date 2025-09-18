Gold declines Rs 600 to Rs 1,13,200/10 g on weak demand in Delhi markets

New Delhi, Sep 18 (PTI) Gold prices declined Rs 600 to Rs 1,13,200 per 10 grams in the national capital on Thursday weighed down by muted local demand, according to the All India Sarafa Association.

In the previous trade, the yellow metal of 99.9 per cent purity had closed at Rs 1,13,800 per 10 grams.

Similarly, gold of 99.5 per cent purity also slipped by Rs 500 to Rs 1,12,800 per 10 grams (inclusive of all taxes) from Rs 1,13,300 per 10 grams in the previous session.

On the other hand, silver prices rebounded after Wednesday's decline, by rising Rs 300 to Rs 1,31,500 per kilogram (inclusive of all taxes). The white metal had dropped Rs 1,670 to Rs 1,31,200 per kg in the previous session.

In the overseas market, spot gold was trading 0.23 per cent higher at USD 3,668.33 per ounce after scaling an all-time high of USD 3,707.70 per ounce on Wednesday.

Spot silver advanced 0.55 per cent to USD 41.90 per ounce. PTI HG HG DR DR