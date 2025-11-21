Gold declines Rs 600 to Rs 1.26 lakh/10g in Delhi markets

New Delhi, Nov 21 (PTI) Gold prices declined by Rs 600 to Rs 1,26,100 per 10 grams in the national capital on Friday, tracking a weak global trend, according to the All India Sarafa Association.

The precious metal of 99.5 per cent purity depreciated by Rs 600 to Rs 1,25,500 per 10 grams (inclusive of all taxes).

In the local bullion, silver prices also tumbled by Rs 2,000 to Rs 1,56,000 per kilogram (inclusive of all taxes).

On the global front, spot gold was trading 0.38 per cent lower at USD 4061.91 per ounce while silver futures fell by 2.13 per cent to USD 49.56 per ounce. PTI HG MR