Gold ETFs gaining traction as investors seek strong returns: ICRA Analytics

New Delhi, May 14 (PTI) There is an increase in demand for gold exchange-traded funds (ETFs) in India as they are being considered safe investment options, according to ICRA Analytics.

Advertisment

The change is attributed to several key factors such as perceived safety, attractive returns, and the convenience offered by ETFs.

"There is a growing appetite for investing in gold ETFs (exchange-traded funds), which are increasingly being considered as safe investments governed by tight regulations.

"Furthermore, a significant number of these ETFs have delivered exceptional one-year returns exceeding 18 per cent," Ashwini Kumar, Senior Vice President and Head Market Data, ICRA Analytics, said.

Advertisment

According to the data available on the AMFI (Association of Mutual Funds in India) website, gold ETFs witnessed net inflows worth about Rs 2,028.05 crore during the January-March period.

"Gold ETFs are comparatively safer as they are governed by tight regulations and are traded on exchanges on a real-time basis.

"Moreover, the price of gold and its returns in an ETF is the same as physical gold, and the cost of buying a gold ETF is lower as compared to buying the yellow metal," Kumar added.

The net assets under management (AUM) under gold ETF as on March 31, 2024, grew by nearly 37 per cent to touch Rs 31,224 crore, as against Rs 22,737 crore in the same period last year.

As of April 30, 2024, the net AUM under gold ETF increased 43 per cent to touch Rs 32,789 crore, as compared with Rs 22,950 crore in the same period last year, as per AMFI data. PTI HG TRB