Gold falls Rs 100 to Rs 60,200/10 gm; silver declines Rs 200

New Delhi, Aug 7 (PTI) Gold prices declined by Rs 100 to Rs 60,200 per 10 grams in the national capital on Monday amid weak global cues, according to HDFC Securities.

In the previous trade, the precious metal had closed at Rs 60,300 per 10 grams.

Silver also declined by Rs 200 to Rs 74,800 per kg.

In the international market, gold and silver were down at USD 1,938 per ounce and USD 23.50 per ounce, respectively.

Gold resumed trading on a negative note on the back of strength in the dollar index, and hawkish remarks from an FOMC member suggested that additional rate hikes would be possible, Saumil Gandhi, Senior Analyst - Commodities at HDFC Securities, said. PTI HG HG MR