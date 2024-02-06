Gold falls Rs 150; silver tumbles Rs 600

New Delhi, Feb 6 (PTI) Gold prices fell Rs 150 to Rs 63,200 per 10 grams in the national capital on Tuesday amid bearish cues from the overseas markets, according to HDFC Securities.

The precious metal had closed at Rs 63,350 per 10 grams in the previous close.

Silver also tumbled Rs 600 to Rs 74,900 per kilogram, while it had settled at Rs 75,500 per kg in the previous trade.

"Spot gold prices (24 carats) in the Delhi markets are trading at Rs 63,200 per 10 grams, down by Rs 150, taking bearish cues from the overseas markets," Saumil Gandhi, senior analyst of commodities at HDFC Securities, said.

In the global markets, gold and silver were trading lower at USD 2,022 per ounce and USD 22.32 per ounce, respectively. PTI HG DR