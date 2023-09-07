Gold falls Rs 150; silver tumbles Rs 700

New Delhi, Sep 7 (PTI) Gold prices fell Rs 150 to Rs 60,050 per 10 grams in the national capital on Thursday amid weak global cues, according to HDFC Securities.

In the previous trade, the precious metal had finished at Rs 60,200 per 10 grams.

Silver also declined Rs 700 to Rs 74,100 per kg.

In the global markets, gold and silver were trading lower at USD 1,917 per ounce and USD 23.05 per ounce, respectively.

Gold continue to decline for the third straight day as stronger-than-expected US economic data triggers bets that the Federal Reserve could hike interest rates again this year, Saumil Gandhi, senior analyst of commodities at HDFC Securities, said. PTI HG SHW