Gold falls Rs 350; silver tumbles Rs 1,200

New Delhi, Nov 1 (PTI) Gold price declined Rs 350 to Rs 61,700 per 10 grams in the national capital on Wednesday amid weak global cues, according to HDFC Securities.

Advertisment

In the previous trade, the precious metal had closed at Rs 62,050 per 10 grams.

"Gold begins the new month on a lower note as safe-haven demand declines," Saumil Gandhi, senior analyst of commodities at HDFC Securities, said.

Silver also tumbled Rs 1,200 to Rs 74,300 per kilogram.

Advertisment

In the international markets, both gold and silver were trading lower at USD 1,978 per ounce and USD 22.55 per ounce, respectively.

Additionally, strength in the US dollar and bond yields weighed down on gold prices, Gandhi added.

Traders are now focussing on the outcome of US Federal Reserve's FOMC (Federal Open Market Committee) meeting later on Wednesday and any hawkish message from the central bank is likely to be negative for the bullion prices, he added. PTI HG DR RAM