Gold falls Rs 50; silver climbs Rs 500

New Delhi, Sep 11 (PTI) Gold price fell by Rs 50 to Rs 60,000 per 10 grams in the national capital on Monday, according to HDFC Securities.

In the previous trade, the precious metal had closed at Rs 60,050 per 10 grams.

However, silver climbed Rs 500 to Rs 74,400 per kilogram.

"Domestic market gold price trends can diverge from international markets due to the rupee's volatility," Saumil Gandhi, senior analyst of commodities at HDFC Securities, said.

In the overseas market, gold and silver traded higher at USD 1,924 per ounce and USD 23.10 per ounce, respectively.

"Gold inched higher on Monday in the early morning trade, after reporting a weekly loss, supported by a retreat in the dollar and expectations regarding a pause in the next Fed meet," Navneet Damani, senior vice-president of commodity research at Motilal Oswal Financial Services, said. PTI HG SHW