Gold falls Rs 50; silver declines Rs 450

New Delhi, Jan 10 (PTI) Gold prices fell Rs 50 to Rs 63,150 per 10 grams in the national capital on Wednesday, according to HDFC Securities.

In the previous close, the precious metal had closed at Rs 63,200 per 10 grams.

Silver also declined Rs 450 to Rs 76,300 per kilogram.

"Gold traded slightly lower on Wednesday, with spot gold prices (24 carats) in the Delhi markets trading at Rs 63,150/10 gram, down Rs 50 against the previous close," Saumil Gandhi, senior analyst of commodities at HDFC Securities, said.

Meanwhile, in the futures trade on the MCX, February contract of gold rose Rs 86 to Rs 62,265 per 10 grams. Also, March contract of silver jumped Rs 243 to Rs 72,290 per kg on the bourse.

In the international markets, gold and silver were down at USD 2,030 per ounce and USD 23.04 per ounce, respectively.

Spot gold at Comex was trading at USD 2,030 per ounce, down USD 1 from the previous close in the global markets.

Gold prices traded in a narrow range as investors are keeping a close eye on the US Inflation report which is going to release on Thursday that could influence the Federal Reserve's decision on monetary policy interest rate path, Gandhi added. PTI HG TRB