Gold futures decline Rs 446 to Rs 84,750 per 10 g

New Delhi, Feb 28 (PTI) Gold prices on Friday declined Rs 446 to Rs 84,750 per 10 grams in futures trade amid muted spot demand.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange, gold contracts for April delivery traded lower by Rs 446 or 0.52 per cent to Rs 84,750 per 10 grams in a business turnover of 14,812 lots.

Analysts attributed the fall in gold prices to weak global cues.

In the international markets, gold futures depreciated by USD 20.50 per ounce or 0.71 per cent to USD 2,875.40 per ounce in New York. PTI HG HG SHW