New Delhi, Dec 19 (PTI) Gold prices on Thursday dropped Rs 791 to Rs 75,862 per 10 grams in futures trade amid fall in spot demand.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange, gold contracts for February delivery traded lower by Rs 791 or 1.03 per cent at Rs 75,862 per 10 grams in a business turnover of 1,441 lots.

Analysts attributed the fall in gold prices to weak global cues.

Globally, gold futures increased by 0.93 per cent to USD 2,609.33 per ounce in New York. PTI DR DRR