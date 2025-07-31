Gold futures fall on muted demand

New Delhi, Jul 31 (PTI) Gold prices on Thursday declined by Rs 123 to Rs 98,860 per 10 grams in futures trade amid muted spot demand.

On the Multi-Commodity Exchange, gold contracts for October delivery depreciated Rs 123 or 0.12 per cent to Rs 98,860 per 10 grams in a business turnover of 12,207 lots.

Analysts attributed the fall in yellow metal prices to weak global cues.

In the international markets, gold futures rose 0.82 per cent to USD 3,302.15 per ounce in New York. PTI DR BAL BAL