Gold futures fall Rs 296 to Rs 98,430/10g

New Delhi, Jul 25 (PTI) Gold prices on Friday declined Rs 296 to Rs 98,430 per 10 grams in futures trade amid muted spot demand.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange, gold contracts for August delivery depreciated Rs 296 or 0.3 per cent to Rs 98,430 per 10 grams in a business turnover of 7,609 lots.

Analysts attributed the fall in yellow metal prices to weak global cues.

In the international markets, gold futures slipped 0.38 per cent to USD 3,355.91 per ounce in New York.