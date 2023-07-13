Gold futures gain Rs 103 to Rs 59,291/10 gms

New Delhi, Jul 13 (PTI) Gold prices on Thursday jumped by Rs 103 to Rs 59,291 per 10 grams in futures trade as speculators created fresh positions following a firm spot demand.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange, gold contracts for August delivery traded higher by Rs 103 or 0.17 per cent at Rs 59,291 per 10 grams in a business turnover of 10,166 lots.

Fresh positions built up by participants led to the rise in gold prices, analysts said.

Globally, gold was trading 3.90 per cent higher at USD 1,965.60 per ounce in New York. PTI SHW BAL BAL