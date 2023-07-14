Gold futures gain Rs 13 to Rs 59,252/10 gm

New Delhi, Jul 14 (PTI) Gold prices on Friday increased by Rs 13 to Rs 59,252 per 10 gram in futures trade as speculators created fresh positions on a firm spot demand.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange, gold contracts for August delivery traded higher by Rs 13 or 0.02 per cent at Rs 59,252 per 10 gram in a business turnover of 9,488 lots.

Fresh positions built up by participants led to the rise in gold prices, analysts said.

Globally, gold was trading 0.13 per cent lower at USD 1,961.30 per ounce in New York. PTI HG HG ANU ANU