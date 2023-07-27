Gold futures gain Rs 184 to Rs 59,645/10 gms

New Delhi, Jul 27 (PTI) Gold prices on Thursday increased by Rs 184 to Rs 59,645 per 10 grams in futures trade as speculators created fresh positions on firm spot demand.

Advertisment

On the Multi Commodity Exchange, gold contracts for August delivery traded higher by Rs 184 or 0.31 per cent at Rs 59,645 per 10 grams in a business turnover of 3,702 lots.

Fresh positions built up by participants led to the rise in gold prices, analysts said.

Globally, gold was trading 0.44 per cent higher at USD 2,018.30 per ounce in New York. PTI SHW DRR